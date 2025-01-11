Subscribe to Local News

Rangers Open New Year With Tough Loss At Home

By Jeff Dyck
The Rangers started 2025 with a drubbing on home ice, compliments of their rivals from Vermilion. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

It wasn’t exactly the start to 2025 that the Vegreville Rangers were looking for. The Boys In Blue kicked off the new year with a 10-3 loss to the visiting Vermilion Tigers on Friday night, dropping their record to 12-12-1 on the season. Assistant Coach Trevor Ogrodnick says special teams played a big part in the team’s loss.

The Rangers have little time to dwell on the loss. They’re back in action Saturday night when they host the Lloydminster Bandits. You can catch that tilt on 106.5 The Ranch starting with puck drop at 8:00 pm.

Carter Ogrodnick (#5) passes from the point.
Friday night’s loss puts the Rangers record back at .500.
