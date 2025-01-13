Alberta’s United Conservative Party MLAs have voted to raise their salaries for the first time since 2013. Chief government whip Shane Getson says the pay increase, which is retroactive to January and starts in April, matches the average public service raise of 2.5%. MLAs currently earn about $121,000 a year, with extra pay for cabinet roles. The UCP also approved an additional $1 million in taxpayer funding for research and communications, which Getson says helps balance resources with the larger NDP caucus. However, NDP leader Christina Gray calls the move self-serving and out of touch with Albertans struggling with rising costs.