Wholly Handmade returns to Sherwood Park with its first event in 2025 this February. The affair is chance to come on out and support over 135 local artisans and crafters with a wide array of handmade goods, including home décor, jewelry, clothing, and accessories for purchase. Wholly Handmade will take place Saturday, February 8th from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, February 9th from 11am to 4pm at the Strathcona County Community Centre. Admission to this event is free. For more information, you can visit their website at whollyhandmade.com.