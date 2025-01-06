The Town of St. Paul is moving ahead with the design phase for a proposed $800,000 multi-season outdoor recreation facility. The council approved $142,000 for design work, with hopes a provincial grant will cover half the cost.

Some councillors expressed concerns about committing $70,000 without clear community support or financial backing from user groups, while others cited survey results showing strong public demand for the project.

Despite debate, the council agreed the design phase is essential for presenting a clear plan to the community and potential supporters. Even if the grant falls through, the design phase will proceed.