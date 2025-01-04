Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCold Lake Mayor Reflects On 2024
Local News

Cold Lake Mayor Reflects On 2024

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland recently reviewed 2024, reflecting on both progress and challenges. He highlighted efforts to address homelessness, including cleanup operations in camps, with support from the RCMP and local authorities. While progress on healthcare facilities, including a new MRI machine and mental health and addiction services, has been slow, there were also successes. Key infrastructure projects, such as the redevelopment of Lakeshore Drive and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, are moving forward. Copeland also celebrated the success of local community events and new housing initiatives. Looking ahead to 2025, he’s optimistic, with plans for a medical clinic expansion, improvements to Highway 28, and the growth of the Portage College AME Program. 

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play