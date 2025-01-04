Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland recently reviewed 2024, reflecting on both progress and challenges. He highlighted efforts to address homelessness, including cleanup operations in camps, with support from the RCMP and local authorities. While progress on healthcare facilities, including a new MRI machine and mental health and addiction services, has been slow, there were also successes. Key infrastructure projects, such as the redevelopment of Lakeshore Drive and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, are moving forward. Copeland also celebrated the success of local community events and new housing initiatives. Looking ahead to 2025, he’s optimistic, with plans for a medical clinic expansion, improvements to Highway 28, and the growth of the Portage College AME Program.