The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that they have received reports of coyotes in the Dog Off Leash Area located in Riverview Park. In January and February, coyotes may gather in groups, looking for mates. They tend to be more territorial and aggressive toward dogs this time of the year. Coyotes may also try to entice dogs away or attack them to eliminate a threat. It is advised to not let your dogs chase coyotes or other wildlife. Caution is strongly advised if taking your dog out to the Off Leash Area at this time. For more information about what you can do if you encounter a coyote, you can visit the Town of Vegreville Facebook page.