A new energy project is moving forward in Bonnyville, where a private company plans to build a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) site. While SMRs are being promoted as a safe and efficient energy source, some local residents remain concerned about the “nuclear” aspect of the technology. Experts argue nuclear power is among the safest forms of energy, but past disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima still affect public perception. Clear communication and education about the project will be key in addressing these concerns.