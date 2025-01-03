The Vegreville United Church is starting the new year with a fundraiser they’re calling the 3 Kings Chili Challenge. The event will be a chance for members of the community to come on out and taste test some local chili recipes and cast their vote to crown a favourite. The Fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, January 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the Vegreville United Church.

A $10 entry fee will get you some chili and fixings, and 3 ballots to cast your vote for your favourite recipe. Fundraising coordinator Holly Cependa says she is excited for residents to share a warm meal together, have some fun, and support the Church.

All proceeds collected at the event will go toward funding future projects at the Vegreville United Church. The Challenge is dine in only, and those who might like to submit their chili recipe for the competition may do so by calling 780-632-2338.