Anyone looking to start the new year with a unique experience and a desire to connect with tradition can join Métis Crossing this January with an event they are hosting called the Ribbon Skirt Workshop. Those who sign up for the session will explore the history and cultural significance of the iconic garment and learn new sewing techniques under the guidance of an experienced instructor while creating their own Ribbon Skirt. The workshop will take place on Saturday, January 4th from 10am to 5pm, with a cost between $120 and $150 per person for the session. While materials for constructing the skirt will be provided, those participating in the event must bring their own sewing machine. For more information or to register for this workshop, please visit the Métis Crossing website at métiscrossing.com.