Canada’s energy sector is expected to grow in 2025. The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors is forecasting a 7.3% increase in wells drilled, with 6,604 wells expected. This could create 2,720 new jobs, bringing total employment in the sector to nearly 42,000.

Optimism is driven by major projects like LNG Canada and TMX, along with expanded pipeline capacity and potential policy changes after the next federal election. However, challenges remain, including environmental regulations under federal Bill C-59.