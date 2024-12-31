Subscribe to Local News

Fort Saskatchewan Enchanted Forest Remains Ongoing

By Nikki Ritchot
Fort Saskatchewan Enchanted Forest Logo. (Sourced from Go East of Edmonton)

Those still looking for a holiday activity can still visit the Fort Saskatchewan Enchanted Forest. The event is a chance to check out some unique and beautiful Christmas trees crafted by local businesses and organizations from the community. The Enchanted Forest is currently up and running until January 7th at various locations in Fort Saskatchewan, including City Hall, the Public Library, the Dow Centennial Centre, and the Shell Theatre. For hours of operation or more information, you can visit the Go East of Edmonton website, or the Fort Saskatchewan Facebook page.

