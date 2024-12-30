The St. Paul Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors after a house fire early on December 18. The blaze started in the wood stove area of a home on 52nd Street just after 1 a.m. Two people and their pets escaped safely, thanks to functioning alarms. Eighteen firefighters, along with EMS and RCMP, battled the fire in freezing temperatures, facing challenges in accessing its source. The fire is believed to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.