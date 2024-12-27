Subscribe to Local News

New Target Date Set For Net-Zero Carbon Emissions In Canada

By Nikki Ritchot
Sunset in Vegreville. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow Staff)

Ottawa is letting slide its goal of having net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2035.

The new target date is 2050.

While most provinces are close to the goal, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick still rely heavily on natural gas and coal to generate power.

Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault admits they couldn’t reach their goal in ten years.

Alberta is launching a court challenge of the federal regulations, arguing they interfere with an area of provincial jurisdiction.

