Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsNew Data From Stats Canada Shows A Drop In Homicide Rate
Local NewsNational News

New Data From Stats Canada Shows A Drop In Homicide Rate

By Nikki Ritchot
Stats Canada Logo. (Sourced from Facebook)

New data from Statistics Canada shows Canada’s homicide rate dropped 14% in 2023, falling to 1.9 per 100,000 people — the lowest since 2019. Alberta recorded a slight decline, with 115 homicides reported, down from 119 in 2022.

The trends differ in the province’s biggest cities. Calgary’s homicide rate dropped by 22%, while Edmonton saw a 28% increase, reporting 48 homicides. Together, the two cities account for nearly two-thirds of Alberta’s cases.

StatsCan notes declines in gang-related and intimate partner homicides contributed to the national drop, but both remain significant issues. Indigenous and racialized people continue to be disproportionately affected, with Indigenous peoples facing a homicide rate six times higher than non-Indigenous Canadians.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play