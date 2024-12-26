Brick by brick the province is building up its housing supply.

A 35 per cent increase in housing starts in Alberta is being reported as compared to the same time period from the previous year.

From January to November of 2024 the provincewide housing starts rose to nearly 43,000 as compared to almost 32,000 from January to November of 2023.

Red Deer saw 90 per cent growth with 342 housing starts this year as compared to 190 the year before.

Edmonton was up by 48 per cent and Calgary was up by 25 per cent.

According to the provincial government, the first half of this year saw 9,903 apartment unit starts – the highest in any half-year in Alberta’s history breaking a record set previously in 1977.