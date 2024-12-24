Subscribe to Local News

Mascot Skate Takes Place In Cold Lake In January

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

The Cold Lake Energy Centre is hosting their annual Mascot Skate on Saturday, January 11th from 11:30am to 1pm. The event is chance for folks to come on out and skate with mascots from organizations from the Lakeland area. Those who have a group, team, or business mascot can sign up to for the event, and it’s a great way to get your name out to the public and enjoy a free skate with the community. For more information, you can call the Cold Lake Energy Centre at 780-639-6400, or send an email to kpankhurst@coldlake.com.

