Mail is starting to slowly trickle into mailboxes across the country, as Canada Post resumes operations after a month-long strike by 55-thousand members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The government service says its network became fully operational on Wednesday afternoon.

Postal outlets are now open and accepting mail.

However, millions of letters and packages are still caught up the system, and post office officials estimate that it’ll be well into January before the backlog is cleared.

Mail and parcels are being processed on a first-in, first-out basis…..items in the network the longest are being processed first.