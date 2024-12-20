The Crossroads Economic Development Alliance has now completed their Business Retention and Expansion Study. The CEDA is a regional economic development partnership that includes the County of Minburn, Town of Vegreville, and the Villages of Innisfree and Mannville. The study featured three key components, including an online survey for business owners, in-person business visits, and a community survey for residents within the region. Participation in the study was very active, with 77 online surveys completed, 106 business visitations conducted, and 267 responses collected from the community survey. The findings of the study will play a large role for the CEDA and supply the framework for shaping the region’s economic future. The survey data is currently being complied into a comprehensive report, which will be made available in early 2025 and may be viewed at crossroadsdevelopment.ca.