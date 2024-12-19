Vermilion RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man after investigating the death of a dog earlier this year. Back in August, police say a pet owner left their dog in someone else’s care, but when they went to pick it up, the dog was found dead.

Tyler Schira is now facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to provide proper care. He’s set to appear in court on January 20 in Vermilion.

RCMP say they’re committed to protecting animals and encourage anyone with information about this case, or similar incidents, to contact them.