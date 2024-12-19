Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Man Charged After RCMP Investigate Death Of A Dog

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta RCMP Detachment Sign (Galen Hartviksen, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Vermilion RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man after investigating the death of a dog earlier this year. Back in August, police say a pet owner left their dog in someone else’s care, but when they went to pick it up, the dog was found dead.

Tyler Schira is now facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to provide proper care. He’s set to appear in court on January 20 in Vermilion.

RCMP say they’re committed to protecting animals and encourage anyone with information about this case, or similar incidents, to contact them.

