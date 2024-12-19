As the end of the year approaches, the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on the success of their organization and our local businesses in 2024. General Manager for the Chamber Connie Steinwand says she was pleased with how many events they were able to host throughout the year, including the 2nd Annual Multi-Industry Career Fair, a golf mixer for members, and the always popular Passport To Christmas which is happening now until the new year.

Steinwand goes on to say that 2025 will be a big and busy year for the Chamber of Commerce as the Town gets ready to celebrate an important anniversary for our Pysanka.

For more information about the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce, you can visit their Facebook page, or call 780-632-2771.