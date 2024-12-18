As Albertans prepare for holiday festivities, the RCMP is reminding everyone to make responsible choices and to not drive impaired. Impaired driving is entirely preventable, and with a little planning, you can ensure everyone arrives home safely this season. The Viking RCMP is offering a few safety tips to help drivers stay safe on the roads this holiday season, such as planning your transportation in advance if you know you’ll be consuming alcohol and other substances or establish a designated driver for an event who will remain sober and responsible for getting everyone home safely. For more tips, you can follow the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta on Facebook.