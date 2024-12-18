A three-vehicle collision on Highway Three west of Grassy Lake, Alberta on December Nineth claimed the lives of four people.

Upon arrival, first responders located three deceased people – an eighty-four-year-old man and eighty-six -year-old woman from Robsart, Saskatchewan and a 38-year-old man from Taber, Alberta. A twenty-year-old man from Taber died in hospital. A fifth person was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.