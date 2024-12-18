Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsThree Vehicle Collision Claims The Lives Of Four People
Local News

Three Vehicle Collision Claims The Lives Of Four People

By Nikki Ritchot
Highway 1 near Banff on July 2nd (Supplied, RCMP)

A three-vehicle collision on Highway Three west of Grassy Lake, Alberta on December Nineth claimed the lives of four people.

Upon arrival, first responders located three deceased people – an eighty-four-year-old man and eighty-six -year-old woman from Robsart, Saskatchewan and a 38-year-old man from Taber, Alberta. A twenty-year-old man from Taber died in hospital. A fifth person was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play