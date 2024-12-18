The Vegreville Jr. B Rangers Hockey Club was thrilled to receive funding from the Town of Vegreville Local Sports and Events Hosting Grant for their 50th Year Anniversary event which was hosted earlier this year in October. The event began on October 25th and welcomed over 300 attendees to Town for league and alumni hockey games, as well as a banquet and dance at the Vegreville Social Centre. The grant is a one-time payment of $1,500 intended to help any group or organization that brings visitors to Vegreville through tournaments, events, or competitions.