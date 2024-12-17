Operations at Canada Post resume today after a month-long strike by 55-thousand members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

On Friday, Federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to first determine whether a new deal was possible by the end of the year.

If not, then the striking workers would have to return to their jobs.

The Board heard from both sides over the weekend, and issued its decision late yesterday that the two sides were too far apart.

The backlog is expected to take weeks to clear.

The minister’s order also extends the contract between the Crown corporation and its employees until late May, and establishes a commission to look into why the two sides are so far apart.