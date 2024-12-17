A number of home businesses in Vegreville have decided to host a last minute holiday shopping event they’re calling the Jingle and Mingle Customer Appreciation Sale. Organizer for the event Amanda Palsitt says that it’s sure to be a fun affair and a chance for those still looking to get some Christmas shopping done to find a deal and support local businesses.

The Jingle and Mingle Customer Appreciation Sale will take place on Thursday, December 19th from 4pm to 8pm at the Vegreville Train Station. The event is also a chance for those curious about the recent renovations to the Station to come and take a look.

For more information or if there are any questions, you can call Amanda at 780-603-8379.