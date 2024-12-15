Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsSportsRangers Spread The Love In Dominant Win Over Onion Lake
SportsVegreville Rangers

Rangers Spread The Love In Dominant Win Over Onion Lake

By Jeff Dyck
Netminder Andrew Bezaire keeps a close eye on things in the Rangers zone. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

The Vegreville Rangers had seven different players light the lamp on Saturday night, helping them to a 9-3 victory over Onion Lake. Landon Olson and Carson Pewarchuk each notched a pair while Cole Checknita, Tysen Tomlinson, Ryker MacPherson, Brody VanEngelen and
Hayden Leblanc added singles. Olson says if they can keep up that kind of performance, they can hang with the best teams in the league.

Pewarchuk’s big night kept him in the hunt for the league’s scoring title. Two goals and two assists brought his season point total to 51, tied with Lloydminster’s Joel Webb for top spot. The Rangers have three more games before the NEAJBHL Christmas break. They’re on the road on Sunday to face Cold Lake before trips to St. Paul and Killam next weekend.

Brody VanEngelen notched his second goal of the season and it stood up as the game-winner.
Carson Pewarchuk (#17) battles in the face-off circle. The local product put up four points, tying him for the league’s scoring title.
Landon Olson celebrates one of his two goals on the night. Entering the game with just two on the season, he equaled that in the first period.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play