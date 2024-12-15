The Vegreville Rangers had seven different players light the lamp on Saturday night, helping them to a 9-3 victory over Onion Lake. Landon Olson and Carson Pewarchuk each notched a pair while Cole Checknita, Tysen Tomlinson, Ryker MacPherson, Brody VanEngelen and

Hayden Leblanc added singles. Olson says if they can keep up that kind of performance, they can hang with the best teams in the league.

Pewarchuk’s big night kept him in the hunt for the league’s scoring title. Two goals and two assists brought his season point total to 51, tied with Lloydminster’s Joel Webb for top spot. The Rangers have three more games before the NEAJBHL Christmas break. They’re on the road on Sunday to face Cold Lake before trips to St. Paul and Killam next weekend.