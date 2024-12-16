Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a $29 million plan to create a new sheriff patrol unit to boost security at the Canada-U.S. border. The unit will include 50 sheriffs, 10 cold-weather drones, and four drug detection dogs, expected to be operational early next year.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says sheriffs will monitor key highways near the Montana border and patrol a two-kilometre zone to stop illegal crossings and drug or weapon trafficking. The move follows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on Canadian imports to address border security issues.