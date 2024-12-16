As the holiday season rolls on and with a new year on the horizon, the Town of Vegreville Mayor Tim MacPhee reflects on the year that was 2024. MacPhee says that there was a lot of work done this year, and that he is proud of this administration and its efforts for the Town.

He goes to say that there is a lot to look forward to in 2025, as the Town makes way for new economic and community growth.

To keep up to date on current or future projects for the Town of Vegreville, you can check out the official Town website at vegreville.com, or visit their Facebook page.