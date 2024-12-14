The Cold Lake Energy Centre is hosting an event called the Kids New Year’s Party on Tuesday, December 31st from 1 to 4pm. The party is intended for children aged 12 and under, with an entry fee of $5 per child. Activities slated for the afternoon include bouncy houses, laser tag, and a New Year’s balloon drop. Adults are required to stay at the event with their children at no extra charge. Tickets to this event must be purchased in advance by calling 780-639-6400. The Kids New Year’s Party will take place at Reid Field House at the Cold Lake Energy Centre.