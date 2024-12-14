Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsKids New Year's Celebration Happening In Cold Lake
Local News

Kids New Year’s Celebration Happening In Cold Lake

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

The Cold Lake Energy Centre is hosting an event called the Kids New Year’s Party on Tuesday, December 31st from 1 to 4pm. The party is intended for children aged 12 and under, with an entry fee of $5 per child. Activities slated for the afternoon include bouncy houses, laser tag, and a New Year’s balloon drop. Adults are required to stay at the event with their children at no extra charge. Tickets to this event must be purchased in advance by calling 780-639-6400. The Kids New Year’s Party will take place at Reid Field House at the Cold Lake Energy Centre.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play