Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade is calling on the federal government to intervene immediately in the four-week-old strike at Canada Post.

Matt Jones says the shutdown must be ended before more harm is done to Albertans and the provincial economy.

His comments come as relations between Canada Post and its striking 55-thousand workers deteriorate further.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its latest offer reduces their pay demands….to 19 per cent over four years.

But management says that’s still way too much, as they’ve already offered 11.5 per cent.

The union is sticking by its demand for new jobs to support an expansion into weekend delivery, a key sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post says these latest proposals would cost more than three-billion dollars over the four years, a figure it calls “unsustainable.”