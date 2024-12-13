The holiday season can be a joyful time, but it can also bring unique challenges for those struggling with mental health or addiction. The Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services in conjunction with Alberta Health Services would like to remind members of the community that they are still hosting Walk-In Support Sessions every Thursday from 10am to 2pm. No appointment for these sessions is required, and they take place at the Viking and Beaver FCSS office in Viking. For more information, you can call 780-336-4024, or for 24/7 support, you can call HealthLink at 811.