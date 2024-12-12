The Assembly of First Nations is urging Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to resolve a postal strike that has now lasted four weeks. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the strike is delaying critical supplies like medicine and other necessities for rural and remote First Nations communities, leaving many in difficult situations. Talks with a federal mediator broke down two weeks ago, and while new proposals have been exchanged, there has been little progress toward a resolution. Canada Post has warned that the strike is unlikely to end soon, and the federal government has so far declined to intervene. First Nations leaders are calling on all sides to prioritize the needs of vulnerable communities.