Environment Canada has revealed its top environmental stories for the year, with the devastating Jasper wildfire taking the top spot. The fire, which occurred in July, destroyed about one-third of the resort town, cutting off road access and forcing 5,000 residents and 20,000 park visitors to evacuate through heavy smoke and flames. The second most significant event was two hurricanes that brought record rainfall to Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, causing widespread flooding and damage. Rounding out the list is last January’s deep freeze, which brought extreme cold to western Canada, straining infrastructure and disrupting daily life for millions.