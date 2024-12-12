As 2024 comes to a close, the Town of Tofield looks back on a successful year within their community. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Town Jeff Edwards says that he was pleased with how the year went, with a number of events and projects coming to fruition. Edwards says one of the most successful events throughout the year is always Tofield Western Days.

Edwards goes on to say that he was also excited to work with Fortis Alberta on a major lighting project that saw significant upgrades to street lights throughout Tofield.

With 2025 on the horizon, Edwards says that the Town is hopeful that a number of new projects may come to life, but that it’s a bit early to say what those might be. To keep up to date on events, projects, and life in Tofield, you can visit their website at tofieldalberta.ca, or check out their Facebook page.