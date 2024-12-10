Tofield RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a fire that occurred at the Tofield RCMP detachment. That fire, which took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2024, has now been deemed an arson by investigators.

Police are looking to identify and speak with anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024 and observed suspicious activity. Anyone with information are asked to contact Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3352. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.