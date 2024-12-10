The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that property assessment inspections began yesterday. Assessors from Municipal Assessment Services Group will be conducting inspections throughout the month of December, walking on-site with the properties involved and collecting exterior pictures. New subdivisions, new construction or renovations, and newly issued development and building permits are some of the components that will be inspected. Assessors will be in marked vehicles with the Municipal Assessment Services Group Incorporated logo on doors and wearing photo ID under the same name. The Town of Vegreville conducts these annual inspections of properties to ensure that property assessment data is accurate. All inspections will be conducted during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm. If there are any property owners who have any questions, they are encouraged to call the MASG Assessors office at 1-800-939-3310.