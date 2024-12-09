Canadian families could spend $800 more on groceries in 2025, with food prices expected to rise by 3 to 5% due to climate change, labour challenges, and global events.

The annual Food Price Report predicts meat prices could go up by 6%, while vegetables and restaurant bills may increase by 5%.

Experts warn that unexpected factors like extreme weather or policy changes could push costs even higher, making budgeting more challenging for households.

