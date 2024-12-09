At the regular Council Meeting on November 26th, Vegreville Town Council approved the 2025 Operating Budget and the five-year Capital Plan. The approval follows budget deliberation meetings between Council and Administration, which focused on maintaining quality services for residents and businesses while addressing ongoing inflationary pressures. Council says the goal was to achieve this balance without imposing a significant tax increase on the community.

Town of Vegreville Corporate Services Director Meghan Saskiw says that while the goal was to keep any tax increases low, the inclusion of a 2.5% increase in municipal property taxes for the 2025 budget is necessary to keep up with inflation and rising costs. However, Saskiw notes that this doesn’t necessarily mean an increase in mill rates or tax bills for residents.

Major expenditures and projects planned for 2025 include the reconstruction and paving of Highway Avenue East (which is the Webb’s Machinery and Peavey Mart service road), a Social Centre refurbishment project, and enhancements to Parks and Open Spaces, with an aim to revitalize Vegreville’s park benches, signage, playground equipment, and more.

A detailed summary of the 2025 Operating Budget and Capital Plan can be viewed at the Town of Vegreville website, under the ‘Government’ tab.