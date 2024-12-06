The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season with the return of the Passport to Christmas Event. The event promotes shopping at local businesses throughout the month of December and into early January, where participants may earn stamps that can be entered to win Chamber Bucks. There are 36 local businesses slated to participate in this year’s promotion, including Vito’s Steak and Pizza, Vegreville Home Hardware, and Adam’s No Frills.

General Manager for the Chamber Connie Steinwand says that this annual promotion has been hugely popular with members of the community in past years, and that it’s more important than ever to shop local.

The Passport To Christmas Event begins today, December 6th, and run until January 6th. For more details on the promotion or a complete list of participating local businesses, you can visit the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, stop by the Chamber office, or call 780-632-2771.