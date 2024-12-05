The Vegreville and District Co-op ushered in the holiday season with their annual Gala Night on Tuesday, December 3rd. The event featured some unique baked goods made by the imaginative folks working in the bakery, cookie decorating for children, and plenty of tasty samples to try out. Board Member for the Co-op Linda Lastiwka says the affair is always a success, and very popular among residents.

The Gala Night is always a great kick-off to the Christmas Season for the Vegreville Co-op, where members of the community can stock up on locally sourced ingredients, Alberta grown meats, and plenty of items for holiday meals. For updates on store events or other information, you can check out the Vegreville and District Cooperative Facebook page.