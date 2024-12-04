Canadians are being targeted by new scams as fraudsters take advantage of the Canada Post strike to trick people out of their money.

Experts warn of a sharp rise in fake emails and fake calls, with scammers posing as parcel services. With mail carriers on strike since November 15, confusion around holiday shipments has created an opening for fraud attempts.

Canada Post reminds users it doesn’t send delivery updates by text or email unless requested and urges people to watch for poor grammar, fake logos, and unusual tracking numbers in scam messages.