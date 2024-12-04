Subscribe to Local News

Ring In The New Year At The Vegreville Heather Curling Club

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Heather Curling Club. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Vegreville Heather Curling Club is excited to host their 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Neon Glow Party on December 31st.

The all-day event will kick off at 2pm with some fun curling, includes a catered supper at 6:30pm, and activities for children.

President of the Curling Club Curtis Zorniak says the affair is family friendly and open to curlers and non-curlers alike.

 

 

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Neon Glow Party must be purchased in advance by calling Curtis at 780-632-1669. For admission prices or more information, you can visit the Vegreville Heather Curling Club Facebook page.

