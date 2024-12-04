The Vegreville Heather Curling Club is excited to host their 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Neon Glow Party on December 31st.

The all-day event will kick off at 2pm with some fun curling, includes a catered supper at 6:30pm, and activities for children.

President of the Curling Club Curtis Zorniak says the affair is family friendly and open to curlers and non-curlers alike.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Neon Glow Party must be purchased in advance by calling Curtis at 780-632-1669. For admission prices or more information, you can visit the Vegreville Heather Curling Club Facebook page.