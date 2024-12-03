The Chudovyi Ukrainian Dancers of Innisfree are excited to return in 2025 with another edition on their Malanka Event and Fundraiser. President of the organization Lisa Anderson says it’s sure to be a fantastic evening filled with music, dance, and food.

Other activities slated for the event include a performance from the Chudovyi Dancers, as well as silent, live, and wild card auctions.

Anderson also goes on to say that the Malanka event is always a hit with the community.

The funds raised throughout the evening will go toward helping the Dancers update their costume wardrobe, which are made and shipped from Ukraine.

The Malanka Event and Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, January 18th at the Innisfree Rec Centre. Tickets for the evening must be purchased in advance and you may do so by calling Lisa Anderson at 780-632-5526, or by visiting the Chudovyi Dancers of Innisfree Facebook page.