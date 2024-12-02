At the regular Council Meeting on Monday, November 25th, Vegreville Town Council approved 2025 Operating Budget and the five-year Capital plan. The approval follows budget deliberation meetings between Council and Administration, which focused on maintaining quality services for residents and businesses while addressing ongoing inflationary pressures. The goal was to achieve this balance without imposing a significant tax increase on the community. The 2025 budget does include a 2.5% increase in municipal property taxes. For more details on the budget, including major expenditures and projects planned for 2025, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website and click on the ‘Government’ tab.