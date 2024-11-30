Alberta is making a big move to tackle youth addiction by building the Northern Alberta Youth Recovery Centre at the Edmonton Young Offenders Centre.

This $23 million project will add 105 treatment beds, more than doubling the province’s current capacity. The facility will be separate from the corrections centre and will offer counselling, education, and recovery programs, with parents playing an active role.

The centre is set to open by mid-2026, with some beds designated for mandatory detox under provincial law. It’s part of Alberta’s $350 million strategy to provide free treatment for all Albertans.