Canada is set for a chillier, more traditional winter after last year’s record warmth. Western Canada will see the coldest weather, with plenty of snow and lower temperatures. Ontario and Quebec are also in for a snowy December, with wintry conditions hitting soon. The Prairies can expect a typical winter with the snow farmers need, while Atlantic Canada may have fewer storms and slightly warmer conditions. Experts say this winter will be colder and snowier overall, though not extreme in all regions.