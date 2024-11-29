The Lamont County Region Kalyna Family Resource Network is hosting a free program for parents and children this December called Cooking With Your Littles. The program is geared toward parents and caregivers along with children aged 1 to 6. While making a tasty treat, the focus will be on engaging children in age appropriate tasks in kitchen, and why it’s important. Two sessions for this program will be held, with one at the Chipman Hall on December 11th from 1 to 2:30pm, and another at the Lamont Arena Meeting Room on December 12th from 10 to 11:30am. For more information or to register for one of these sessions, please send an email to erin.b@lamontcounty.ca, or check out the Lamont County Region KFRN Facebook page.