The Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services are partnering with Drive Happiness in an effort to better support senior’s transportation in their service area, which includes Viking, Holden, and rural Beaver County East. Volunteers are currently being recruited who have an interest in providing occasional transport to local seniors. With this program, volunteers may choose how often they drive and where they might like to help out. Gas reimbursements will also be available. For more information, you can call 780-424-5468, send an email to volunteer@drivehappiness.ca, or visit the Viking and Beaver FCSS Facebook page.