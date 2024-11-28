The Vegreville Rangers put an end to a four-game losing skid on Wednesday night, riding a Dawson Bilyk hat-trick to a 5-3 win over the visiting Killam Wheat Kings. Carson Pewarchuk also added his 23rd of the season while Austin Boser chipped in with his first. Bilyk says they’ve been focused on getting things back to where they want them.

Rookie netminder Andrew Bezaire turned aside 47 of 50 shots in the victory, earning his second win of the season. After stopping a career-high in shots, the first year goaltender says he’s getting into a groove.

With the win, the Rangers improve to 9-7-1 on the season. Next up for the squad is a trip to Cold Lake on Saturday to battle the Ice.