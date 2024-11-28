As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, shoppers are being warned to watch out for fake online reviews. Sellers sometimes pay for positive reviews to boost their products, misleading buyers.

To stay safe, tools like Fakespot and ReviewMeta can help identify suspicious reviews, while the Better Business Bureau verifies reviews for authenticity. Experts recommend looking for verified purchases, detailed feedback, and honest reviews that include both pros and cons. Shoppers are urged to focus on balanced reviews rather than relying on perfect ratings, which may not tell the full story.